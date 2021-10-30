Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 promo: A Chicago PD crossover!







While Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 may not be a full-on crossover with Chicago PD, there’s at least something in here to please fans of both shows. For some video evidence of that, all you have to do is look below. We know that Kelly Severide is in the midst of an intense arson investigation, and at some point in this he’ll have some assistance courtesy of Kevin Atwater.

We know that over the past year and a half, it’s been incredibly difficult for One Chicago to do any crossovers at all. Last season, the lack of vaccines amidst the pandemic made it pretty much impossible. Personnel had to be as isolated as possible, just to ensure that there wasn’t some sort of large-scale shutdown in the event of a positive test. Even still, casts and crews are doing their best to be careful and many precautions established last year are still in place.

Slowly and surely, though, the worlds of Chicago Fire and PD are starting to intersect once more and that’s exciting! In this case, it does make a certain amount of sense. Every church that is being targeted is larger and larger and at some point, the concern is that there will be a tipping point. The end of the promo shows an attempt at an evacuation, and we just have to hope that it happens in time.

As for when we could see one of those epic, full-on crossover events, there may be some tentative plans or at least ideas. A lot of it will be dictated by the virus, though, so if something happens, it probably won’t take shape until later this year. We still wouldn’t be shocked if we’re forced to wait for another year, as well.

