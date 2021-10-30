The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Rodney, Michelle play truth or dare







The Bachelorette episode 3 is coming to ABC this Tuesday, and let’s just say things are gonna get awkward for Rodney. How much so? Let’s just say that almost everyone around him will be getting to know him a little bit better…

In the sneak peek below, you can see that he and Michelle Young are getting a little bit of alone time. It’s hard to tell if this is a full-on one-on-one date between the two, but they are handed what seems to be a lively game of “Truth or Dare.” On one of the cards reads the following: One of them has to strip down and run around the hotel, while the other stands back and shouts “this is our journey.”

There are SO many thoughts that enter our mind after seeing all of this. First and foremost, how is this romantic? Also, what is really gained from this other that pure ridiculousness? We will at least say this, for those wondering: Why highly doubt that there were any guests at the hotel other than the other contestants, the crew members, and Tayshia and Kaitlyn. Many of them are witness to what’s going on here, for the record.

Ultimately, Michelle seems to be having a good time with this and we suppose that’s what matters more than anything else. Her yelling in the megaphone is genuinely funny and there’s a natural connection between these two. Rodney comes across as really genuine and someone who is a blast to be around. We still have to see if there’s a long-term romantic spark here between the two, but if nothing else, it’s clear already that there is a genuine bond as friends.

That staircase has officially seen it all 🤪 pic.twitter.com/XaS3C898tI — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 30, 2021

