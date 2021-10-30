New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 promo: How Max’s pain comes back







New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 is set to arrive on NBC this Tuesday, and we already have it on good authority that this will be an emotional hour.

Not only that, but be prepared for “Paid in Full” to take on a particularly challenging part of Max’s past: What happened to Georgia. It’s been a part of him ever since it happened and only recently has he started to truly move on romantically with Helen. When an ambulance accident occurs, it feels as though a lot of that trauma is going to come surging back. The promo below serves as your primary source of evidence on that.

The thing that Max seems to have the biggest problem with is that this ambulance was driving through the city at rapid speed when it didn’t need to; as a matter of fact, he claims that the patient in question here didn’t even need an ambulance. Isn’t that really true? It’s hard to know for sure with such limited evidence, but we have a feeling that all of this will be a cornerstone to this story. Max may not be looking at this from the best perspective, given what happened with Georgia and his anger that all of a sudden, he now has to relive a lot of what transpired.

We know that Ryan Eggold’s character is more than capable of helping others at every turn. However, this is going to be one of those episodes where he needs to understand further that it’s okay to need help himself. He’ll need to lean on Helen, Iggy, and others around him to make sure he stays okay; the stress of this situation is compounded, of course, by the constant presence of Dr. Fuentes in his life.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see in terms of drama on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







