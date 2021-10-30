Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & Queen Night!







Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode will be a celebration of Queen — and also the most challenging night this season.

So what can you expect to see? First and foremost, you’ll have a chance to see the remaining celebrities do dancing to some of the iconic band’s most-notable songs. After that, they will then take part in Relay Dances in separate groups. This will allow the best performer to get some bonus points from the judges, and it’s a chance for there to be a more direct comparison between the Stars.

Before we go any further now, let’s go ahead and share some of the dances! Here are all of the solo routines, courtesy of an ABC press release.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Somebody To Love”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Tango to “Body Language”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “Another One Bites The Dust”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Paso Doble to “We Will Rock You”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “Killer Queen”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now”

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Foxtrot to “Radio Ga Ga”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Foxtrot to “You’re My Best Friend”

Meanwhile, here’s what’s going to happen with the relay dances.

Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

The Miz and Witney Carson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Viennese Waltz – “We Are The Champions”

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

All in all, this should be a fun night! It’s certainly going to present some choreography challenges after the bar was just set so high for Horror Night.

