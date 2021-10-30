Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2: Prepare for ‘Angel Muffin’







For everyone out there wondering what lies ahead on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 this weekend, we’re happy to help!

So where should we start? It feels like the best natural place here is with the title: “Angel Muffin.” There are shows where titles don’t honestly mean all that much, and then others where they mean a lot. In this case, we’re looking at more of the latter rather than the former. Per the promo below, the title is a reference to the name of a dog, one that (no surprise) Larry becomes immediately curious about once he hears the name. Why name your dog Angel Muffin? What’s the point of that? In true Curb fashion, this is probably going to be one of those episodes that starts off based on something trivial before it eventually descends into utter chaos.

Below, you can see the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 synopsis with a few more details all about what lies ahead:

Larry is forced to attend an ill-fated work meeting and investigates the truth behind a faulty toilet; determined to unravel a mystery of his own, Jeff employs Larry’s detective skills.

While we think a lot of shows out there attempt to evolve over the course of their runs on TV, this is really not one of them. Larry is just Larry — for better or for worse (often for worse), this is just who he is. By and large, you have to accept that as a viewer if you are going to enjoy this show.

As for the storyline about the faulty toilet, let’s just hope that you enjoy bathroom humor; we still don’t have any idea just how gross things are going to get.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm right now

Where do you most want to see things go on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them as they come.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







