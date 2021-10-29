Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker, role of Micki during season 2







After being a part of the show from the beginning, Lindsey Morgan is set to say goodbye to her role on Walker.

In a new statement today, the former The 100 actress is opting to step away from the CW series, citing personal reasons. Here is some of what she had to say per TVLine:

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so … The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

The site mentions that there is a chance the character could return down the road as a guest star, so that at least makes us hopeful that this is not going to be a situation where the character is killed off. Still, the timing of this news is shocking given that we’re one episode into the new season — obviously Walker is many weeks ahead in production, so we at least have a little while to go until her final episode airs.

So what will the show do without her? It feels like eventually the producers will cast another main character, but it remains to be seen if that will be either this season or some other point down the road. Walker is far from the first CW show to lose a major cast member, though typically these departures happen a little bit later in the run.

