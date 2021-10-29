The Flash season 8 premiere spoilers: Brandon Routh guest stars!







The Flash season 8 premiere is poised to arrive on November 16, and if you want more info all about it, know this: Things are starting off big. There’s a five-episode “Armageddon” event that will be used to kick things off, and that’s going to feature a Big Bad in Despero and then also a number of notable guest stars across the entire Arrowverse. To be specific here, we are talking about Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer.

As much as we loved Ray in Legends of Tomorrow, we understand one of the central criticisms: We didn’t actually see him in the Atom suit all that often! That will be changing here, as Brandon himself has noted that the suit will be making an appearance. While it’s unclear how exactly he will be able to help Barry Allen coming up, Team Flash is going to need whatever help it possibly can.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full season 8 premiere synopsis below:

PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#801). Original airdate 11/16/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that a number of other familiar faces will be turning up during this arc, whether it be the likes of Batwoman or Black Lightning. This should be a nice little history lesson in the Arrowverse, but also plenty of fun at the same time.

