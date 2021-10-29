The Witcher season 2 trailer highlights more threats, characters







Leading up to its launch in December Netflix has unveiled the latest The Witcher season 2 trailer — and this one is a pretty clear reminder that Geralt has his work cut out for him.

The first thing that we can say here is that Henry Cavill’s character is not altogether concerned that the end of the world is nigh. In his mind, he’s gone through this a couple of times before, and it didn’t produce that much of a reason to worry either time. Why do so now? Well, there is nonetheless a massive reason to worry, whether it be shifting politics, new monsters, or the idea that something could come out of nowhere and consume you at any given second.

Visually, the biggest takeaway that we have from the season 2 trailer is how much more vast the world seems. It certainly feels like the show has a bigger budget than ever before and there are greater risks that the producers can take now that viewers know the characters a little bit better. You get a few teases of the story in here, as well, but the official season 2 logline should help to fill in some of the cracks:

Convinced that Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows — his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

What do you most want to see on The Witcher season 2, at least based on this new teaser?

