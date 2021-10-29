Survivor 41 episode 7 preview: The first individual immunity challenge







There are certainly a few things that stand out entering Survivor 41 episode 7, so where do we start? We suppose it’s with the fact that we are going to see the aftermath of Erika’s big decision.

If you already watched episode 6, then you have a good sense already of what we’re talking about here. At the end of the episode, Erika was offered the chance to either smash the hourglass and flip the game on its head or leave them the same. If she flips it around, she won’t have to compete in the immunity challenge featured above. However, keeping it the same means she will. A lot of this comes down to how safe she really feels versus whether or not she wants to alienate some other people within the game.

New Survivor 41 video! If you haven't watched our discussion as of yet about the events of episode 6, including Erika and what she should do with the hourglass, take a look at that below!

CBS revealed yesterday the full Survivor 41 episode 7 synopsis, though this serves as more of a summary than a legitimate tease for what’s coming next:

“There’s Gonna Be Blood” – Castaways compete in their first individual immunity challenge in the game. Also, Erika has been on Exile Island for two days, where she must make the biggest decision in the game thus far, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Much of Erika’s decision likely comes down to how much she trusts her former Luvu tribe members to stick together. She seemingly knew she was on the bottom there, but does she think that they will keep going as a group of six for now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 7?

