Legacies season 4 episode 4 promo: Ready for tribid Hope?







Next week on Legacies season 4 episode 4, it looks like the moment is finally here. After a long time for all of us waiting, Hope is about to embrace her tribid side completely.

Before we go TOO far down this rabbit hole, let’s take a moment to ruminate on precisely how we got here. This past episode gave us a chance to see the return of Freya, and also for Hope to understand further how she was equal parts her mother and father. Her death was almost peaceful, and definitely something we’re not altogether used to in this at-times violent and crazy world. She had a chance to live out being human, but she also recognizes the power and importance of her becoming a full tribid at this point. She can tap into her vampire, werewolf, and witch powers and with that, prove as a significant opposition to Malivore once and for all. This is a moment that the show’s been building towards since almost the very beginning, especially when you think about the threats that Hope has been up against.

We know that Rebekah is going to be appearing on the show fairly soon, and perhaps her presence will help Hope to stabilize some of her hybrid abilities further! We think that, in general, the next several episodes are going to revolve around her getting a better sense of who she is now — plus, what this transformation means for her life. We’ve seen things like this before on The Vampire Diaries / The Originals, but never in quite this way.

Fingers crossed, all of this story will be as exciting as it looks to be on paper.

