Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Kevin Costner offers subtle teases!







Let’s face it — trying to get some substantial teases about Yellowstone season 4 from Kevin Costner is no easy feat. After all, technically it’s still unclear if his character of John Dutton lives or dies!

Because of the character’s uncertain future, we get the sense that the Paramount Network wants things to be under wraps for as long as humanly possible. With that, you aren’t getting many quotes from the series star or any major interviews — at least just yet. This will probably amp up as we prepare for the November 7 premiere but even still, we imagine that Costner will continue to remain cryptic.

Let's take, for example, the latest interview that the actor did with Extra.

Let’s take, for example, the latest interview that the actor did with Extra. If you look below, you can see Costner dishing out a tease or two about what could be coming up on the show next. However, he doesn’t confirm his own character’s fate. That’s the hard thing about doing this sort of interview right now! You obviously want him to promote the show if you’re the network, but he actually can’t say all that much about it. If you are Paramount, you’re probably hoping that the strength of the cliffhanger alone is enough to have people amped up.

If you are a fan of some of Costner’s music with his band Modern West, this interview should be up your alley! He talks a good bit about his music and his family in here. It makes sense to dive into some of this further, especially since this interview was typed backstage at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where Costner and his band recently performed.

What do you most want to see from Kevin Costner over Yellowstone season 4?

