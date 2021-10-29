Superman & Lois season 2 spoilers: Jenna Dewan to reprise Supergirl role







Even though Superman & Lois is technically a part of the Arrowverse, the writers have made sure it can stand on its own. There were a few tie-ins during the first season, and a planned crossover between it and Batwoman ultimately fell through due to the global pandemic.

As we prepare for season 2, however, things are starting to change. Take a look at the latest for evidence of that. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna Dewan is poised to recur on the CW series as Lucy Lane, sister to Lois Lane. She appeared in an arc as the character back during Supergirl season 1, where she was a love interest, as well, to the character of James Olsen. There are some interesting stories from the comics regarding Lucy that Supergirl never got to (no spoilers here), so there is some room to explore this in some way moving forward.

This news will allow Lois and her sister to actually spend some time together on-screen, and that in itself is exciting. This should also bring even more credibility to the story of Superman & Lois, something we very much appreciate after the first season of the show proved to be such a critical and commercial success. The bad news, of course, is that we’re going to be waiting for a while to see it. The series was not on the schedule for The CW this fall, so you can expect it to come back at some point in 2022.

Meanwhile, there are a handful of Supergirl episodes left before the series takes its final bow, including one poised to air this coming Tuesday. There are some characters coming back for the grand send-off, and that includes Mehcad Brooks as James.

