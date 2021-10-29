Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A threat to Dexter Morgan







How could Dexter Morgan’s past come back to bite him? It’s one of the things we’re most curious about entering Dexter: New Blood, and for good reason. Somehow, the title character has been able to disappear off in the fictional community of Iron Lake and while there, he’s been able to build a totally new life for himself as Jim Lindsay.

With that being said, it feels inevitable that sooner or later, the truth could come out. So who could be one of the big threats to it happening? There are a few different things to get into here.

What we’re going to be focusing on here is the third episode of Dexter: New Blood season 1 (the show’s being billed as a limited series, but you never know), which carries with it the title of “Smoke Signals.” If you look below, the synopsis suggests that there are a couple of sources that could prove to be threats to Dexter’s identity.

Dexter hopes to have a chance to make things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when there’s a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused. Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school. Meanwhile, a true crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexter’s police chief girlfriend.

Harrison, of course, is going to be the most interesting of the threats to Dexter. After all, how invested is he going to be in keeping his father’s secret? How much resentment will be here in the end? When it comes to the podcaster, you mostly have to wonder why she’s getting so close to Dexter’s girlfriend. Has she already put two and two together?

What do you think could be coming on Dexter: New Blood episode 3, at least based on these new details?

