





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll of course do our best to take that on — and while we’re at it, also look ahead!

So where should we kick things off here? We suppose that the natural place is, of course, sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the police drama on the air tonight. After getting a solid four weeks’ worth of episodes over the course of this month, we are now at the first real break in the action this season. Be prepared for Blue Bloods to return when we get around to Friday, November 5 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time with an episode entitled “Good Intentions.”

If you are wondering what lies ahead in this episode, we’re absolutely here to help! Just go ahead and take a look at the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 synopsis below, as it indicates there’s a lot of content worth getting excited about:

“Good Intentions” – Jamie and Eddie experience marital tension when Eddie allows her newly released ex-convict father, Armin (Michael Cullen), to live with them. Also, Danny and Baez go out of their way to help a desperate out-of-town man (Dave Quay) find his missing sister; Anthony enlists Erin’s help when new evidence arises in a closed case from his previous police career; and Frank goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest calling for the NYPD to be defunded causes friction between the force and the church, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rest assured that this is not the only new episode on your way in November — more good stuff is coming! We’ll give you a few more updates on some of that as we start to dive deeper into next month.

