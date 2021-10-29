The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: Who is the new Skinner?







As we prepared ourselves for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2, one of our expectations was to get a sense of the larger story. With Liz Keen dead, it felt like some of the mythology around her was, as well. That allows the show to move forward, but how would they choose to do so? What would the narrative look like now?

Well, it seems as though the Skinner is more important of a character long-term than we realized…

At the end of tonight’s episode, and after taking on the Skinner currently in power, Raymond Reddington ended up finding himself the heir apparent to this world. This means he suddenly has access to a vast criminal network, something that he had in the peak of his powers prior to Liz’s death. It’s an exciting proposition and with the Task Force now restored, it also raises questions as to what they could all accomplish.

Yet, is there a larger endgame here? Is this just about preserving the job he did with Liz or protecting Agnes somehow? It does feel like there is a larger endgame here, even if it’s not clear what that is or precisely how it’s going to come about. Maybe this is meant to be one of the new mysteries this season, alongside of course how Reddington was able to convince Panabaker to start up the Task Force again in the first place.

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

