The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The SPK’







Are you curious to learn about The Blacklist season 9 episode 3? This is a story entitled “The SPK,” and also one full of excitement and intrigue. After all, you’ve got a former Blacklister showing up! Not only that, but there are stolen objects of great significance and a huge story featuring Aram front and center.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much; instead, go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 synopsis below:

11/04/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision. TV-14

The decision that Aram has to make could very well be career-focused, given that for some of the season so far, he’s been trying to balance out working on his new tech startup while also working alongside the Task Force. That’s not an easy thing to do, but on a financial level, we also wonder if Cooper and company are going to need him. His pockets are going to be lined with more cash, after all, than anywhere else that they’re going to find as a money source. Also, we still need to wait and see just how well-received a lot of these characters even are after much of what they’ve done since the death of Liz a couple of years back.

No matter what happens in “The SPK,” we’re happy to be moving forward following the two-part premiere and exploring some new ground.

Where do you think things are going entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 3?

