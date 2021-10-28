





Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer for you on that question, but then also a look to the future.

So where should we begin here? Well, it only makes sense to get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has a lot do with this being a planned two-week hiatus, which is of course unfortunate given the fact that there is such a big cliffhanger that needs addressing. What’s going to happen on the other side of the shootout? It’s possible that a major character will die here, but we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to lose either Jenny or Cassie. Just remember how beloved they are in this world! It’s hard to imagine Big Sky without these two characters being on board.

Unfortunately, there is no synopsis yet for season 2 episode 5 other than that it will air on November 11 — we’re sure that there will be some violence, but beyond just that we’re hoping to understand characters like Wolf Legarski a little bit better. Also, when are we going to see all of these stories intersect? There’s been a lot going on in the Big Sky world and we’re waiting for a moment when a big chunk of the story starts to come together again.

Hopefully, we’ve got at least a few more episodes to go until we embark on some sort of midseason hiatus — we would imagine that this show will remain paired with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. That is the best way to ensure that the ratings stay strong, right?

What do you want to see on Big Sky season 2 episode 5?

