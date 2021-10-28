





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll be handing down an answer all about that very subject. Also, there is a good bit to discuss when it comes to the future, which makes sense given that we’re talking about a crossover event with Station 19.

Now, we begin by handing down a little bit of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but the same goes for the following week. We’re on a little bit of a hiatus when it comes to the Ellen Pompeo series, as the show isn’t poised to be back until we get around to Thursday, November 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. “Bottle Up and Explode!” is the second half of the crossover, and we get the sense now that it’s going to be a little more impactful for some of the other “crossovers” we’ve seen as of late. Some of the promos, including the one below, indicate that a major character could die. Sure, it’s possible that this is just a trick, but we have to take some of the threats seriously.

Just in case that promo is not enough for you, take a look at the synopsis below for a little more insight:

“Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

