Legacies season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘See You on the Other Side’







Next week on Legacies season 4 episode 4, one of the most important stories we’ve seen yet is poised to arrive. This is one entitled “See You on the Other Side,” and this one could prove to be as big as just about any finale.

How do we know this? It’s as simple as the fact that originally, it was a part of the season 3 episode order and the final one to shoot. When it was filming, there’s a good chance that it could have been treated as a finale. Hope will find herself in a place where has to embrace what is in front of her, no matter how difficult it may be. The title here serves as a pretty clear clue of where this is going.

Want to get a few more details on the story to come? Then check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

PEACE – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) wrestles with her reality. Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts the Super Squad to work together. Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) confides in Landon (Aria Shahghasemi). Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) divulges some important information to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) sees a different side to Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Bret Matthews & Sylvia Batey Alcalá and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#320). Original airdate 11/4/2021.

We do hope that the next couple of episodes do a good job of attracting more live viewers to the show — ratings for season 4 have been down so far versus season 3, though that may be due to the lack of a steady lead-in until tonight when Walker airs before it.

