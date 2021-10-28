Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC with season 9 episode 2?







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are you ready to check out season 9 episode 2? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into here!

So where do we begin here? How can we further prepare your for “The Skinner: Conclusion”? We should start by noting that this installment will be airing tonight. We know that there was a long hiatus for the James Spader drama but luckily, we’re back at a point where there are new stories airing on a weekly basis. That’s a good thing here, given that this show desperately needs a chance to build up momentum.

If you do want to get some preliminary details now, take a look at the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 synopsis below:

10/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization. TV-14

This kidnapping could take up a good chunk of this episode, so be prepared for the story to focus on this for a good while as the Task Force try to figure out how to work together once more. We know that it’s been a long while since they’ve been a unit (seemingly two years in fact), but can they discover some of their old habits? At least a part of this story could be all about a quest for unity.

The other part, meanwhile, should be all about seeing what Raymond Reddington will do whenever this particular storyline ends. Is he going to re-commit himself to the Task Force? Without Liz he’s been taking the time to transform much of who he is, and he may be resistant to trying to take out Blacklisters again on a regular basis.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

