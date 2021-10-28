





Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have an answer to that question — and of course, a larger look ahead!

So what should we say here, first and foremost? Let’s go ahead and share some of the good news — after all, the series is on the air tonight! There are a few episodes airing over the next several weeks and with that, we’ll get a better sense of where Cordell Walker is in his life. There’s still a lot of risk around him, and the deeper this season goes, the more that will intensify. The trailer gives you a sense of some of that, plus also more of Micki undercover — that’s one of the things that was set up at the end of last season and will continue to pay off.

Want to get another dose of news on where some of these characters stand during the premiere? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki’s cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#201). Original airdate 10/28/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this premiere, we feel like we’ll have at least a partial sense of what the remainder of the season is going to look it. It’s going to reinforce the Texas setting, but also bring a few new things to the table as well.

