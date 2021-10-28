Squid Game season 1 joins elite club with Netflix viewership numbers







We already knew that Squid Game was fantastic and universally popular; now, we have a better sense of precisely how popular it is.

Today, it was revealed (per TVLine) that for the week of September 27, the Korean drama amassed more than 3.2 billion minutes watched on Netflix. That puts the show in extremely rare company. YOU season 2, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy, Tiger King, and The Crown are the only other shows to accomplish such an achievement in a single week’s time — Ozark and Tiger King actually did it on more than one occasion.

While we don’t think that these viewership figures are going to shock many people out there, they do speak to the global popularity of this show, which built up slowly following its release before becoming a runaway sensation. There is merchandise coming based on the series now, which we’re not sure anyone expected prior to it first coming out. We also think that there are more weeks coming where it will top the 3-billion minute mark again. People are still discovering it!

Of course, the crazy thing here is that amidst everything we’ve seen with Squid Game headlines, there is still no confirmation that there will be another season. It’s going to be hard for this show to catch lightning in a bottle the same way again, but we wouldn’t be shocked if Netflix and the creative team try. (Of course, we don’t want another season to be forced; so much of this particular show is about capitalism and it’d be rather hypocritical for it to continue for financial reasons.)

Are you surprised at all that Squid Game is generating this sort of impressive viewer figures?

