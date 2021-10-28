Yellowstone season 4 debate: Will there be any room for romance?







As we inch ever closer to the premiere of Yellowstone season 4, let’s take a little time to discuss matters of the heart.

Is the Paramount Network series a romance? Far from it. We don’t get the sense that love is much of a priority for anyone in this world a lot of the time. Yet, there are couples and/or potential couples around, and we do think that they will have an impact on some early episodes this season. With that in mind, why not talk about them further?

Beth and Rip – Their romance has been the most entertaining to us out of any of the epic love stories presented on this show. Doesn’t it feel like there’s a LOT that could be explored here? We tend to think so, provided of course that Beth survives. Rip’s going to be infuriated no matter what and will probably stop at nothing to get justice for what happened to her.

Kayce and Monica – In this case, we’re even more worried about a character dying given that we’ve been nervous over Kayce’s fate for months. He and Monica have already had a good chunk of their love story play out. If he does survive, though, maybe it causes him to realize further how important it is to value those close to him.

Teeter and Colby – While we know there are other romantic arcs beyond these three, these are the ones that interest us the most right now. We know that both of these characters will survive the cliffhanger, so what do you do with them next? At this point, we mostly want them to be a source of comedy given that there’s not a lot of that happening elsewhere on the show right now.

What relationships do you think will be most important moving into Yellowstone season 4?

