Creepshow season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Shudder? The latest







Following the big finale on Shudder today, can you expect a Creepshow season 4 renewal to happen? Or, is it more realistic to think we’re at the end of the road? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth discussing here.

So where should we begin here? Let’s talk in terms of the facts. For the time being, there is no Creepshow season 4 renewal. Do we think there’s a good chance of it happening? In a word, yes. This is the sort of series that is perfect for Shudder and beyond just that, its anthology nature gives it an opportunity for almost-constant growth. Think of it this way: Viewers can discover episodes without ever feeling all that behind.

Ultimately, Shudder could spend the next few weeks trying to figure out the future; theoretically, they could even wait longer than that! They have a good bit of flexibility in trying to figure out just what their future could be. We just think that they don’t have too many other shows that have the same attention around them, and we do think the presence of effects guru Greg Nicotero helps significantly in making this show stand out.

Provided that we do get a season 4, we would imagine that it would premiere at some point in 2022. Given that health and safety protocol is pretty standard now across the entirety of the TV industry, there’s less to worry about now in terms of significant production delays. The premiere date will likely just come down to when Shudder wants it on and it makes perfect sense for it to air around Halloween. With horror/suspense in particular, you really want to capitalize on when people are thinking about the genre. It can be a little more seasonal than a lot of other forms of entertainment, at least on a mainstream level. Diehard horror fans will watch year-round.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Creepshow

What do you want to see in terms of a Creepshow season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







