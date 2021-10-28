





As we prepare for Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 next week, it feels fair to ask the question: Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving the show? Are we about to see Hank Voight fire Jay Halstead?

If you watch the promo below, it’s clear that the trust issues between Voight and Halstead are about to boil over. We’d say that this is a story all season in the making, but that still feels somewhat like an understatement. Instead, this actually feels like a story we’ve been waiting for most of the past few years in order to see. Jay has long had a way of doing things that is different from Voight, but his loyalty to Intelligence and the larger unit has kept some of his emotions in check. However, some issues with Hank have eaten away at him over time, and we think the same can be said in reverse. Voight hates being questioned, and that is something Jay has done more and more ever since Olinsky’s death. That caused a seismic shift in the dynamics at Intelligence and we don’t think that can be overstated.

Now, we do have to say that we haven’t heard anything suggesting that Soffer is leaving the show after being on it for so many years. We’re hoping that this will be worked out, especially since there is so much story to be told right now for Halstead and Upton. However, we also have seen a LOT of departures across this franchise over the past year — think Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med or, more recently, Jesse Spencer from Chicago Fire. We have to imagine that another exit is still possible, even if it’s not necessarily something we want.

Fingers crossed that over the course of episode 7, we’ll see at least some resolution to this part of the story — though we also have a hard time thinking that we’re at the end of the road for the tension between Halstead and Voight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







