B Positive season 2: Watch the new opening led by Annaleigh Ashford!







For those who aren’t quite aware, B Positive season 2 is in the midst of a great reinvention — and with that comes a new opening!

Last season, the show went for a theme that was all about the human anatomy — let’s just say the response to that was mixed, to put it mildly. It was distinct enough to be memorable, but watching organs sing? Was that really the right kind of memorable? Sure, it made sense story-wise, given that the bulk of season 1 was all about Annaleigh Ashford’s Gina giving Drew (Thomas Middleditch) one of her kidneys.

As we move forward, though, the show seems to be shifting more towards Gina’s big decision to buy the retirement home. This dramatically changes the series, as we’ll now see her trying to impart her passion and philosophy on a place with a number of new characters. The title of B Positive now seems to be more about a mindset than necessarily a play on words.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Ashford take center stage for the new opening credits — it’s an upbeat song-and-dance that takes full advantage of her Broadway experience. The lyrics and the melody are the same, but pretty much everything else is different. It’s fun, optimistic, and it clearly shows that a kidney transplant is no longer the center of the series.

This new theme song will debut in tomorrow night’s new episode, which you can get some more information about in the synopsis below:

“Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show” – On Gina’s first day as the new owner of the retirement home, she asks Drew for help getting through to a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Oct. 28 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Linda Lavin stars, and Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez and Jim Beaver recur as residents at Valley Hills Retirement Home.

What do you think about the new B Positive season 2 opening theme?

Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

