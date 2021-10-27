Blue Bloods season 12: Lauren Patten on departure, possible Witten return







This past episode of Blue Bloods season 12 marked a farewell for Lauren Patten and her character of Rachel Witten. After all, we saw Eddie’s partner resign from the police force, even though Frank did offer her a chance to come back in a year and say whether or not she has changed her mind.

So what does Patten have to say about her time on the show looking back? In a post on Instagram below, you can get a sense of some of it! Lauren expresses her love to the entire cast and crew, but in particular her partner and friend Vanessa Ray, who she shared a good bit of screen time with over the years. The actress’ exit as a recurring guest star was inevitable given the re-opening of Broadway, especially when you consider that she won a Tony Award for her role on Jagged Little Pill. She’s back to work on that now, and we will have to see what the future holds when it comes to the CBS drama.

For the time being, we can at least say that Patten is interested in coming back someday. There’s already a story written for her a year from now if she and Frank meet up, though it also could easily happen off-screen and we hear nothing about it at all. That is one of those things that is really dependent on availability and having the right story at the right time. At least we do know that, in general, Blue Bloods does a great job of bringing back familiar faces over the years; they have one of the deepest benches of guest stars out of any on TV, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that they’ve been on for more than a decade.

There is no new episode of Blue Bloods on CBS this Friday; luckily, we know that the show will be back in early November, and there is a lot more that we can share around then. For now, we suggest that you head over to the link here to get some more news on what’s next, including a tease from Donnie Wahlberg.

