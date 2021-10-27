Dopesick season 1 episode 6 preview: What’s next for Dr. Samuel Finnix?







Next week Dopesick season 1 episode 6 is going to air on Hulu, and the series will have a lot to address. The closing minutes of episode 5 solidify that.

So what will be the #1 order of business here? There are a lot of directions that the show could take, but we imagine that priority #1 will be seeing where Michael Keaton’s character of Dr. Samuel Finnix is now. He is one of the tragic characters at the center of it all, a doctor who becomes addicted to the point of desperation. In episode 5, he found himself sentenced to a rehab center and yet, by the end of the episode he was inviting Will over for the sole purpose of begging for more product.

Moving forward, we have to imagine that this painful story of addiction is only going to continue and move into more and more desperate spots. We’ve seen at this point a lot of the origin story and now, we must bear witness to how it all continues and what the final, chaotic conclusion to all of this could be. Given that the opioid crisis is an ongoing issue, we don’t imagine that anything on this show will be tied up. Instead, you can only hope for partial resolution when it comes to some of the early players.

While we know that there are a number of other important names in this story and the Sackler family has been mentioned in media well before Dopesick even started (think in terms of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Samuel is the heartbeat of this adaptation in a lot of ways. A lot of that is due to the character’s downfall; to go along with that, you have the masterful work of Keaton that absolutely makes this a worthy TV return.

