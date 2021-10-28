A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Six Months Later’







Want to know what lies ahead on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6? There’s one thing that stands out first and foremost: “Six Months Later.” That’s the title, and clearly that sets the stage for a lot of the drama that is coming up. This is going to be another emotional episode, and it’s one that could revolve around time in a number of different ways.

Take, for example, Gary facing off with his past in a big way. Where is he now, and where does he want to be down the road? Maybe this episode will start to answer some of these questions to a certain extent.

Now, let’s talk about things when it comes to the story. Below, you’ve got the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“six months later” – Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life, while Gary learns he needs to let go of his past. Rome experiences a curveball with his film and Regina deals with drama of her own on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Before we get to the end of the episode, our hope is that we see some stability for at least one character! Can Maggie get it? We do think she deserves it, so we’ll just have to wait and see precisely how things progress for her as everything seems to be going well for her.

