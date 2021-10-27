Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 5 talk







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll of course answer this particular question; beyond that, we’ll take a look at what the future holds.

So where do we start things off here? First and foremost, we have some good news to share! After being off the air last week the drama is now coming back a new installment entitled “Crystal Clear.” This is one that will still be picking up some of the rubble from the end of last season, and that in itself serves as a reminder that some things take time. A good bit of patience is required to see where some of these stories take us.

Below, check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 5 synopsis with a little more insight on what’s next:

“crystal clear” – Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If that’s not enough to get you excited, why not go ahead and check out the promo? It’s a reminder that there is some pain coming up for a few different characters, even if we’re still hoping for a brighter future, as well. We just have to remember that some characters in particular, like Eddie and Katherine, are still on a journey to find themselves — that’s something that absolutely won’t be rushed to get to the finish line.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







