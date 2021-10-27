Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Episode #101!







Want to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4? There is another installment coming next week! We’re on the other side of the 100th episode and because of that, don’t just expect nostalgia to be at the core of what’s coming. Instead, we’re getting more into the show’s time-traveling core and with that, opportunities to see some other weird and wacky stuff.

Also, Gideon will be sticking around after her much-deserved spotlight this week; rest assured that we’re more than psyched to see what she brings to the table.

For more news, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

PROTECTION – When the Legends arrive in Chicago, they come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, however their presence results in upsetting a mob who in turn burn down the club. Wanting to make things right, Zari (Tala Ashe) demands they help to fix the club by throwing a party, with a special performance by The Bullet Blondes, to help raise money to rebuild it. Coincidentally, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are also in Chicago and feel compelled to help a female musician sever ties to the mob, while also trying to reach the Legends. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekham) points out something that Nate (Nick Zano) never realized about his relationship track record. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever (#704). Original airdate 11/03/2021.

Before this episode concludes, we have a feeling there will be a few revelations that carry through the rest of the season. For those wondering, we’re also getting close to Matt Ryan’s return to the series as a totally-new character; he will be an enormous part of episode 5.

