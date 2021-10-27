Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? When is Dr. Ethan Choi back?







Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med and if not, when is his character of Dr. Ethan Choi going to be back on the show? We have some stuff to talk through here.

Let’s begin with this: In the event you have not heard as of yet, Tee is not going to be gone from the series forever. He is still a regular, and he has spent the better part of the past few weeks working on a separate project. NBC and One Chicago were kind enough to accommodate this and allow him to balance out multiple things for the time being.

Rest assured, we are also getting close to the end of Tee’s absence on the show. The synopsis for next week’s episode suggests that we’re near the end of Ethan’s recovery following the events of last season; meanwhile, in two weeks, it looks like the character will be back doing what he does best in treating patients:

11/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior. The annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy. Ethan tries a risky old-school method on a patient. Will helps Stevie search for her mother. TV-14

When it comes to Ethan’s future, one of the larger questions we’re left to wonder is simply this: How will his time away from the hospital change him? He’s spent so long being a patient and now, he’ll be back to being a doctor. We do think he was a sympathetic doctor already, but this could help to paint him in an entirely new light altogether.

We’re just going to be happy to have Ethan back — after all, he’s one of the strongest characters within the entire One Chicago world.

