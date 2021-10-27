Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Season 6 return date







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll of course hand you an answer to this question — and beyond that, also look ahead!

The first order of business here, though, is getting the scheduling news out of the way. Even though we did have a Masked Singer special earlier this week, there is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Go ahead and blame the World Series. Game 2 between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves is taking place tonight and with that in mind, we’ll be waiting for a little while to see more masked performers hit the stage.

Well, here’s what we can tell you right now: If the World Series does not go to a game 7, you will have a chance to see The Masked Singer back on the air next week. However, if baseball does go to a game 7, you’ll be waiting until November 10 to see it back on the air. If you love this show and don’t care about the two teams taking part, odds are you’ll just be rooting for the World Series to end sooner rather than later.

Obviously, Fox has a lot of stock put into the success of this show. While it’s not the ratings monster that it was a few years ago, we’re still looking at one of the most-popular series that is out there on network television. It also brings in a family demographic that most executives would love to have, and there’s also a timeless nature to much of what it brings to the table. Even if you are a little bit behind on the series, you can still jump in and enjoy new episodes at just about any given time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







