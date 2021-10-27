Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Does someone HAVE to die?







The Yellowstone season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount in just a week and a half! There is clearly a good bit to look forward to here, but also some major reasons to be afraid. Consider the cliffhanger!

As almost all of you know at this point, John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton’s lives were all left hanging in the balance at the end of season 3. With that, we are now in this delicate position where we’re stuck sitting around and wondering who makes it through that. In a beautiful, ideal world, it would be great to imagine that all three of them manage to pull through in one piece. Yet, we’ve also watched this show long enough to realize that nothing is “ideal” for longer than a few minutes.

New Yellowstone video! Take a look below in the event you want some more information all about what could be coming up next on the series. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming on the show and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Here is a cold reality that we’re starting to face in terms of this show: More than likely, one of these characters is going to have to die. Otherwise, what was the point of this cliffhanger? If they don’t die, then you’ll have to put one of them in a position where their lives are forever changed. You want your actions to matter, just as you also want some of your motivations to be as strong as humanly possible for ALL characters moving forward.

As for who could die, go ahead and take John Dutton out of the equation since there’s ZERO chance that you’re going to be seeing Kevin Costner written out of the show. Our focus is on Beth and Kayce. The impact of losing either one of them would be seismic, and we have to prepare for what the ramifications of a major death here would be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you think that someone has to die leading into the Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







