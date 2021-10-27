NCIS season 19 filming: Behind-the-scenes fun with Wilmer Valderrama







We know that some things have been rather intense as of late within the NCIS world, especially with all of the controversy regarding Parker as the new boss. Why not try to lighten things up a bit today?

With that in mind, we bring to you some of the latest content courtesy of Wilmer Valderrama, something that proves that the cast is still having a great time behind the scenes.

If you head over to our Instagram Stories, you can see a post from Wilmer featuring himself, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Diona Reasonover all getting set to film a scene at Kasie’s lab — think there are some funny facial expressions throughout here and in general, it seems like everyone is having a good time.

For those curious, more than likely the NCIS cast are at least a few episodes ahead in production from what we are currently seeing on-screen. This is typically the way in which this works for the majority of the shows that are actively in primetime. They need to ensure that they are ahead of the game so that episodes have a chance to be edited before the air. We know that there was no new installment on CBS this week but rest assured, more are coming sooner rather than later. We’ll have a chance to see one next Monday, and then also at least one more the following week. In general, we’re getting a lot more fall episodes this year than in the virus-shortened season 18.

