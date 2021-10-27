The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: Will Task Force be ‘official’ again?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 to arrive on NBC tomorrow night, is it proper time to talk about the Task Force again?

We know at this point that Park, Aram, Cooper, and Ressler are all working together again in some capacity. However, it doesn’t feel right to refer to it as an actual FBI team. It doesn’t seem like Aram or Ressler are working for the Bureau anymore in any form. Meanwhile, Cooper’s former accomplishments seem to be his claim to fame more than anything he’s doing now. Park is more of a teacher rather than someone actively out in the field.

New The Blacklist video! Check out some of our thoughts on the subject of the show’s future below! Once you do just that, stick around and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Is all of this about to change in some sort of larger capacity? We do wonder that, largely due to the fact that Panabaker is returning to the series at some point in the near future — that fact has already been confirmed. She was Cooper’s boss and at this point, who knows where she is in the FBI? She wanted to disband the Task Force at the end of season 8 and we hold her, in part, responsible for its demise.

Yet, she could also be a person who recognizes that it has at least some value again moving forward. There are a few different things at the moment to remember. Take, for example, the fact that she may have been involved in Dembe becoming an agent; just on the basis of that alone, she may not hate them entirely. If Reddington is back involved and Liz isn’t around to compromise any relationships, is it work another kick at the can to take down bad guys? We’re excited to figure it out…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

Do you think we will see the Task Force turn up in a more official capacity? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







