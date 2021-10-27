The Bachelorette episode 2: Pizza man Peter gets early villain edit







So who is going to be the villain of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette? We’re only in episode 2 but for now, we do have a sense of who’s at the center of trouble in the house.

With that in mind, we go ahead and put most of the attention on pizza-man Peter. During the classroom-themed group date, he made sure that he was the star of just about every single part of it. He got enough attention that he was labeled a “narcissist,” and that did not sit well with him … at all. He got into a shouting match with Will after the fact, which then led to Michelle telling him, effectively, to pipe down. He made it clear that it was “out of character” for him to act that way, but we’ll get a true better sense of that as the season goes along.

Ultimately, we do think that Peter is a little too into talking about his pizza — and yea, we get why that could rub some people the wrong way. He hasn’t called anyone names or done anything that puts him in the bottomless pit of worst Bachelor Villains ever, but the show is clearly editing him a certain way … and it’s the sort of thing that makes us wonder if it’s going to continue.

If there is some good news for Peter, it’s that so much of the attention was elsewhere as we got closer to the end of the episode. Take, for example, Jamie bringing up to Michelle that other people (not him, supposedly) are talking about whether or not she and Joe know each other. Peter also did still get a rose for next week … shockingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including other details on what could be coming up

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







