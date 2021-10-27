The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: The aftermath of Jamie, Michelle talk







Are you prepared for The Bachelorette episode 3 to arrive on ABC next week? Prepare for more romance, but also more drama!

For some of the end of tonight’s episode, a lot of the narrative revolved around whether or not Joe knew Michelle Young in advance. He didn’t, but some of the guys were still concentrated on the idea. Jamie was the one who brought it up, and in that moment, it started to feel like he was getting the villain narrative. He didn’t confess to anyone that he spoke to Michelle, or that he potentially blew it out of proportion.

Do we think that this is the end of Jamie stirring things up in the house? Far from it. That’s just not the way that this show works! You only tend to get more paranoid as time progresses.

The promo for next week’s new episode promised that there are some major trust issues in the aftermath of what Jamie said. Also, we’re going to have a date that is seemingly inspired by Top Gun for whatever reason. Jamie doesn’t feel threatened by anyone, but should he be? Also, how many more arguments are we going to be seeing Peter get into? Both seem like fair questions.

In the end, we do still think that Michelle’s got a great cast of guys and that a lot of them are going to fairly far. One of the big question marks that we do have right now, though, revolves around Clayton. We’re talking here about a guy set to be the next Bachelor and yet, he hasn’t really got that much in the way of screen time.

