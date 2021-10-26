La Brea season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is ‘The Way Home’ clear?







Is La Brea season 1 episode 6 going to be the installment that changes everything? At the very least, we know that it’s one where some of these characters are going to face some significant tests as they try to figure out if they can get back to where they below. Time is running out, after all!

Unfortunately, here’s the bad news that we have from a meta point of view: If everyone was able to get out in episode 6, then there wouldn’t be much of a show moving forward! If the objective here is to bring a lot of drama to the table, don’t you want to perpetuate some of that for as long as humanly possible? (At the very least, we’re sure that NBC would like to get another season of this; remember that La Brea has shown itself to be one of the more successful new shows on the air.)

Below, take a look at the La Brea season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more updates all about what you can expect to see from here:

11/02/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : With time running out before their window home closes, the survivors of the sinkhole hatch a final escape attempt. That plan, however, is put into question when they receive a stark warning from Gavin that their plan will end in disaster and forces Eve to make an impossible choice. TV-14

Here is the hard part about this particular choice for eve: No matter what she decides, there could be others who resent her for it. All of the characters in this show are going to learn moving forward all about choices and consequences. The only thing that you can really hope for is that some of these said choices do not lead to some other people getting killed.

