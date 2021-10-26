New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Harmony’







New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on NBC next week, and this one carries with it the title of “Harmony.”

So what can you expect to see over the course of this hour? The show is going to be centering in part around an ambulance crash, which of course reminds us of some of the terrible stuff already that we saw at the end of season 1. This situation will be different, though, as there are a number of different twists that come with it.

For a few more details on that, plus what lies ahead for a number of other characters, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/02/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Bloom are shocked when a deadly ambulance crash reveals a dangerous plan. Dr. Fuentes pressures Iggy to take on patients. Sharpe realizes her own cost-cutting has adversely affected her department. Reynolds, Baptiste and Malvo strive to reach an accord. TV-14

This feels like one of those episodes that could cause a lot of damage in the long-term for the hospital, mostly in part because of Fuentes. She is pressing the doctors to do things that they probably would not do on their own. For example, Iggy made it clear at the end of last season that he didn’t want to take on patients for a while. Why is Michelle Forbes’ character potentially making him do something that goes against that? Also, how much is she involved in what Dr. Sharpe is having to do at her own department?

Things have to be coming to a head soon when it comes to some of these storylines, mostly when you consider that eventually, Max does in fact want to leave with Helen. If that doesn’t happen, it would throw all of our Sharpwin hearts into various states of peril.

