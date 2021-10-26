Is Tiffany Haddish leaving The Last OG? Where is Shay in season 4?







Is Tiffany Haddish leaving The Last OG? If you are watching tonight’s season 4 premiere and have that question, we more than understand.

Here is where we pass along the bad news: It doesn’t look as though Haddish or her character Shay will be coming back for more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her contract expired at the end of season 3 and as so many of you know, the Girls Trip actress is much more in-demand than when she originally signed on to be a part of the show. Speculation around her future here first started to surface when her name was absent from early press releases talking about the fourth season.

So why did Haddish leave? It’s fairly simple: She has a ton of opportunities elsewhere and doing a full-time scripted show like this takes up a lot of your time. The show will go on for The Last OG, though, as season 4 will take some inspiration from Tracy Morgan’s personal life — to be specific, an accident that almost cost him his life. We’ll see his character of Tray work to recover after spending time in a coma; it’s not going to be easy, but this is an incident that changes his life. It could also be an opportunity for him to better his life and the lives of those around him.

As for whether or not season 4 is the last one for The Last OG, that’s something we’ll have to get more news on in due time. We’re just hoping for some comedy and opportunities to escape our own reality. Isn’t that what shows like this are really good at?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last OG right now

Are you sad that Tiffany Haddish is leaving The Last OG?

How well do you think the show as a whole will fare without her on board? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







