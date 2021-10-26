Supergirl season 6 episode 18 spoilers: The last before two-hour finale







Next week’s Supergirl season 6 episode 18 is going to be an epic one, especially when think about what we’re building towards. This is the last episode before we get to the two-hour finale event and at this point, we know what the showdown is going to look like. Lex Luthor is back, and he and Nyxly together are going to be perhaps too much for National City to bear. Kara will do her best to protect National City but ultimately, there’s only so much that she can do by herself.

Will Supergirl have help? Sure, but that may not be enough. There’s a lot happening in this episode beyond the action, as well, as Kelly and Alex are continuing to prepare to walk down the line. The series finale could include their wedding; we just have to now see how the two get there.

If you’re interested in some other insight on where things go from here, we suggest that you check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly’s (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party is coming up. Alex is torn between duty and finally allowing herself the time to enjoy her new family. Brainy (Jesse Rath) receives heartbreaking news, and William (Staz Nair) clashes with Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) over her recent coverage of Lex. The episode was directed by David McWhirter with story by Karen E. Maser and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elle Lipson (#618). Original airdate 11/2/2021.

Go ahead and have your tissues at the ready — things are going to get emotional here! That much feels inevitable.

