Stargirl season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The final Eclipso showdown







Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 13, we hope you are prepared for chaos — after all, the epic finale is coming up! This is going to be a big, dramatic showdown with some of our heroes in one corner and then Eclipso in another. He’s been building towards this particular moment this whole time, and it’s going to take more than just Courtney herself to take him down. She’s been recruiting for this moment for quite some time and now, everything is coming to a head.

Want to get a few more details now on where things will be going? Then be sure to check out the Stargirl season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA band together to take him down once and for all. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#213). Original airdate 11/2/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Should you prepare for some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? For the time being, we think there is a good chance of that. We know already that Joel McHale is going to be a series regular moving into season 3, so that suggests to us that this could be Starman-related to some degree. The writers have clearly taken their time in order to tell that story, as they first introduced it at the end of season 1 and since that time, have been fine allowing it to more or less bubble under the surface.

