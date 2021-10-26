Blue Bloods season 12: New setting for Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez







Even though there may not be a new Blue Bloods season 12 episode airing on CBS Friday, rest assured there’s still stuff happening behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter late last week, Donnie Wahlberg shared a shot of himself and Marisa Ramirez on the set of the hit police drama. Or, we should say, potentially out on location. Donnie and Marisa have some of the cooler jobs out of anyone on the show, mostly in that they can travel around from one case to the next. This is not something that everyone else has the pleasure of doing, mostly because they are either confined in an office or at a specific precinct. Here, it looks like Danny and Baez could be taking on a case at a hardware store moving forward!

We know that these two characters are going to travel around to a wide array of different locations and take on some curious cases; in our mind, all of that is somewhat of a given. Where things do remain a bit more mysterious is when it comes to trying to understand further what sort of long-term plotlines they could have. We’ve been pleading for something more when it comes to this for a good while, and understandably so given that we want to see these characters challenged! Danny and Baez had some great stuff in season 11 but to date, most of their stories have been by the numbers. Danny had a fun moment with the karaoke earlier this year, but it was with Maggie rather than his own partner!

Blue Bloods will return with new episodes a week from Friday — hopefully, we’ll be back with some more insight before too long…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you think is coming for Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast on season 12 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Another day at the office. Well, in this case it’s the hardware store. But, you know what I mean! Happy #BlueBloods Friday! See you tonight! 10/9c only @CBSTweet @BlueBloods_CBS pic.twitter.com/0RqLraGWps — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







