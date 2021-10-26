Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 6 spoilers







Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and beyond just that, look ahead!

So where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Yaya DaCosta led drama tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode next week, either. Because of the World Series, the plan for the show is for it to air again on Tuesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot more drama still to come, so be prepared for a lot of surprises, twists, and turns. Even though this show is still really early on in its run, we do think that it’s set the standard for a lot of great stuff right around the corner.

Below, you can check out the full Our Kind of People season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

Teddy tries to connect with Angela and Nikki. Meanwhile, Olivia confronts Alex, who, in turn, drops a bombshell on Leah about her former marriage to Raymond. Then, Tyrique discovers a shocking secret about his own father’s past in the all-new “For Colored Boys… ” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-106) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Beyond what’s coming up for some of these characters, there is of course another big question we should all be thinking about, as well — whether or not this series will go past its initial order. At this point, there are a few reasons for some concern. Despite some solid social-media buzz, Our Kind of People has yet to really deliver the numbers that Fox was likely hoping to see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Our Kind of People right now

What do you want to see on Our Kind of People season 1 episode 6?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







