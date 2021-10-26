Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 5 scoop & beyond







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing more news on that — and also share more insight on what’s to come.

So where do we begin now? Let’s go ahead and start off with the bad news — for the second straight week, the series is off the air. This was a planned hiatus meant to save episodes until November sweeps; luckily, we’re almost at the end of it. New episodes will resume in one week’s time and to better tide you over, we’ve got some more news all about what’s next! Check out two separate synopses below right now…

Season 4 episode 5, “Charlotte’s Web” – After a suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, the team looks into trysts on both sides of a seemingly perfect marriage. Also, OA feels pressure from Mona to make changes in his career path, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 6, “Allegiance” – The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Of course, we imagine that these episodes will follow roughly the same pattern that we’ve seen the past few seasons in general. We’ll learn more about some of these characters, and along the way also see them take on some dangerous cases with national implications. There will be more episodes this fall beyond these two, so of course keep your eyes peeled…

