Dexter: New Blood spoilers: The Dexter, Harrison reunion (photo)







Judging from some new photos released by Showtime, we know that it won’t take long for Dexter Morgan to reunite with his son on Dexter: New Blood.

To be specific, the image above is from episode 2 of the revival, which is slated to air on November 14. This image shows Dexter with Harrison (played by Jack Alcott on the new series) out in the woods, and it shows at least a willingness by the title character to have him around.

So how is Dexter going to explain the presence of his son? Will he even say that this is his son? There are a couple of notable questions that have to be present from the get-go here. Remember that in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York, Dexter is presenting himself as Jim Lindsay, an employee at a hunting/fishing store. He’s got a cabin, a girlfriend who is the chief of police, and seemingly a life that is separate from anything he had before. We still don’t know what sort of story he’s told these people about his past.

Luckily, we at least know this about Dexter: He’s pretty great at realizing that a plan isn’t working and then pivoting. In a lot of ways, you have to be in order to do what he’s done for so many years trying to hide his dark passenger.

