New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6 video: A big Dr. Wilder decision!







New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6 is airing on NBC tonight and despite all of the chaos around him at the hospital, Max is still Max. By that, we mean that he will continue to put patients first and take whatever risks he deems necessary in order to make that happen. This is also even the case when there is a heavy price tag attached.

For some more on that, take a look at the sneak peek below! In this clip (via TV Insider), Sandra Mae Frank is back as Dr. Wilder — not only that, but her entire surgical team is with her. They have a real challenge with a new patient, who is facing very few options to save their life other than multivisceral ex vivo surgery. This is an incredibly long, difficult procedural that requires multiple teams, careful technique, and an extremely high price tag. It’s not the sort of thing that most medical directors would immediately approve — but Max is no ordinary medical director.

So why does Ryan Eggold’s character say yes without even batting an eye? We think that there are a couple of different factors at play here. First and foremost, he does want to say lives and he’s shown time and time again that he’ll shoulder a high cost of a procedure and figure things out later. Beyond just that, though, we do think there’s an added component of drama here courtesy of Dr. Fuentes. We know how Max feels about her, and also how he even threatened to stay just to ensure that she does not undo a lot of his hard work. We think at least some of his quick thinking here is a way to prove to himself and others that he’s the total opposite of her in every single way.

As happy as we are here for Max to be thinking of patients first, we have a hard time thinking that this is the end of this particular conflict. More than likely, some other questions will come out in due time.

