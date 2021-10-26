Succession season 4 renewal confirmed by HBO







Well, this didn’t take too long at all. After just two episodes in season 3, HBO confirmed today that there will be a Succession season 4!

For several out there, this renewal probably feels like a foregone conclusion. We are talking here about one of the network’s most-popular shows, in addition to one that also has an enormous awards-show cache. Easily, it has a chance of being around for however long the cast and crew want it to be. We can’t imagine HBO ever wanting to end it themselves.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts all about season 3 episode 2! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are going to be more discussions there every week and we don’t want you to miss them.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming had to say:

“With each season of SUCCESSION, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

We have heard Brian Cox (Logan) say in the past that he could easily see Succession making it on the air for at least another couple of seasons, and while he’s not the person who makes the final decision on that, he may at least be plugged-in to some of the long-term creatives. The goal with this show should be to keep it around for however long it feels fresh. We do think there needs to be a proper successor named before too long, though, mostly because otherwise, you run the risk of having every season being largely about the same exact thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you think about Succession being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







