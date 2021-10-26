Happy Valley renewed (finally!) for a season 3, will be final season







We’ll admit that at some point a couple of years ago, we more or less gave up on the prospect of a Happy Valley season 3 happening. While creator Sally Wainwright had expressed interest in telling another chapter of the story, there was no direct evidence that it was actually going to happen.

Luckily, today all of that changes. More than five years after its season 2 finale, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that there will be a third and final season of the gritty police drama. Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran are all returning to the series, which is a relief given that their busy schedules are one of the reasons why doing more of this show was such a challenge.

There are a number of changes behind the scenes leading into the final season. There is a new production company behind the scenes in Lookout Point; the first two seasons were made by Red Production Company. The series will continue to have a British home via the BBC, but in the United States the third season will now air on AMC, which has come on board as a co-producer. The first two seasons, which previously were on Netflix, are now available on AMC+.

For those who haven’t seen the first two seasons of Happy Valley, there is plenty of time to catch up given that this new season won’t air, at the earliest, until next year. We highly recommend giving this a chance, as we are talking here about one of the most complex and, at times, devastating dramas of the past several years. It adds new dimensions to a cop-show genre that can easily become stale and frustrating depending on the stories that are being told.

What do you think about a Happy Valley season 3 happening, especially after so many years?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







